Watch: BJP MP breaks down recounting ‘parading naked’ incident in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal's Hoogly district Locket Chatterjee on Friday broke down during a presser while recounting the alleged sexual assault incident of a BJP candidate by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during the panchayat election on July 8. Similarly, she also recalled the viral video from Manipur and reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during media address ahead of the monsoon session. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down during a presser.(ANI)

“Manipur's daughter is also the nation's daughter…West Bengal is also a part of this country. PM Modi talked about stringent laws in every state. We want someone to talk about women in Bengal,” she said during a press conference.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was also present there. Condemning the Manipur incident, he pointed at a similar incident in West Bengal where a woman BJP worker was paraded naked. "Is it less sad than the Manipur incident? The difference is that there is no video of this incident because Mamata Banerjee’s police will not allow it to be recorded,” he alleged.

An incident was reported from Howrah district's Dakshin Panchla area where a BJP candidated was allegedly molested by TMC workers during the July 8 rural body polling. She was then stripped naked and paraded around the village.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the victim, TMC candidate named Himanta Roy along with other people ‘physically assaulted me at the polling station. They hit me on my chest, and head with sticks and pushed me out of the polling booth'.

"While some of these men were hitting me, Himanta Roy instigated Ali Sheikh and Sukamal Panja to tear my saree and inner dress. They further assaulted me and force undress me to naked and molested me in front of other people," the FIR further read.

(With ANI inputs)