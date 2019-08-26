BJP MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition is using ‘marak shakti’

india

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Monday stirred another controversy suggesting that opposition was resorting to black magic against the ruling party leaders. The Bhopal lawmaker alleged that the Opposition is using a ‘marak shakti’ (killing power) to harm BJP leaders, adding the ‘evil power’ was behind the recent deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

BJP veteran Arun Jaitley died on August 24 and Swaraj on August 6.

“While I was contesting (Lok Sabha) elections, a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and Opposition is up to something using some ‘marak shakti’ against BJP. I later forgot what he said but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn’t Maharaj ji right?” the BJP MP said.

She was addressing a condolence meeting at the state BJP office to pay tributes to Jaitley and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur. The latter died on August 20.

This is not the first time that Malegaon blast case accused has created a controversy with her statement. Here are earlier instances when she made controversial statements”.

1. She created a controversy on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha Monday when she suffixed the name of her spiritual guru with hers while taking oath, drawing objections from the Opposition.

2. . She told a group of BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh that she hasn’t been elected to clean drains or toilets of her voters. “I am honestly doing whatever I have been chosen for,” she said. This was despite prime minister narendra Modi’s cal for making cleanliness drive a movement.

3. Immediately after joining the BJP, she said Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed during 26/11 attack because of her curse. Karkare was part of the team that questioned her in a terror case.

4. The BJP MP also trigged a political controversy for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot. She was served a show cause notice for the statement and later apologised.

