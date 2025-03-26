Menu Explore
BJP MP seeks action against Justice Mishra for Allahabad high court observations on rape

PTI |
Mar 26, 2025 03:34 PM IST

Mukesh Rajput said the recent observations made by the judge in a case related to alleged rape of a minor were undignified, disturbing and condemnable.

A BJP MP on Wednesday demanded action against a sitting Allahabad High Court judge who said in an order that merely grabbing breasts and pulling pyjama strings of a woman does not amount to rape.

Allahabad High Court judge Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra.(Allahabad High Court)

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, BJP member Mukesh Rajput said the recent observations made by the judge in a case related to alleged rape of a minor were undignified, disturbing and condemnable.

"It is regrettable that people occupying high posts make such remarks. It is a post where a person in distress turns to seek justice… But when a sitting judge makes such remarks regarding women, it is horrifying and condemnable," the BJP member from Farrukhabad said.

Rajput said the remarks of the high court judge have caused hurt to over 140 crore citizens and women were feeling uncomfortable.

"Such a person should apologise to women. I urge the minister to take note of these remarks and take action against this person as mandated by the Constitution," Rajput said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the observations made by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra of Allahabad High Court, saying they depicted "total insensitiveness" and an "inhuman approach".

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
