Home / India News / BJP MP Varun Gandhi says no rare disease patient benefited from govt scheme

BJP MP Varun Gandhi says no rare disease patient benefited from govt scheme

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 06:16 PM IST

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has written a letter to Mansukh Mandaviya.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (File photo)
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (File photo)
BySwati Bhasin

Children below six years of age are among 432 patients - suffering from rare diseases - who have not been able to get the benefits of a government scheme formulated last year as their survival is threatened, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has said in a letter he wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, the BJP leader underlined, all patients were assured financial assistance of 50 lakh. "Last year, the government assured financial assistance of 50 lakh to every rare disease patient. So far, not a single patient has benefited from this scheme. 10 children have died waiting for treatment. (sic)," Varun Gandhi wrote in a tweet. "I request Shri @mansukhmandviya to act immediately by clearing these payments."

In his letter, Gandhi insisted that these children would need immediate care as he wrote: "Most of these children suffer from Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD) such as Gaucher, Pompe, MPS 1, MPS II and Fabry disease. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare crowdfunding platform, around 208 Lysosomal Storage Disorder patients can immediately be put on therapy, since the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved treatments for most of these diseases have been available in India for many years now."

Stressing that "despite several reminders from the Ministry", 10 Centres of Excellence are yet to seek financial assistance, Varun Gandhi has urged the central government to ensure urgent treatment of 208 children. More than half of the Centers of Excellence, he claimed, have not sent a single treatment request to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, citing "organizations committed to the cause of rare disease patients".

"I hope you will consider this matter seriously as any delay in this matter will result in the loss of lives of many more children," he wrote to the Union Health Minister in his letter. The National Policy for Rare Diseases was formulated and launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 30, 2021, to save the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases. As per the amendment to this policy in May 2022, all groups of rare disease patients were assured financial assistance of 50 lakh for treatment.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
varun gandhi bjp
varun gandhi bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out