BJP MP Zafar Islam targets Rahul Gandhi for meeting kin of PFI-linked Kerala scribe

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:11 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s newest Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Syed Zafar Islam, has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the family of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan-- arrested by UP police for suspected links to controversial outfit the Popular Front of India and for alleged conspiracy to incite caste violence over Hathras gang rape case-- and demanded that the former Congress party president makes public what was discussed.

“It is clear that the Congress, desperate to win back lost ground, is resorting to lies, conspiracy and deceit. Why did Rahul Gandhi meet the kin of those in Kerala, accused of inciting Hathras violence? He must make his talks public with the kin of those accused of fanning trouble in Hathras,” Zafar Islam said.

Rahul met Kappan’s family on Wednesday during his three-day Kerala tour and promised them all help. Kappan was arrested with three others at a toll plaza near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh while heading to Hathras to meet the family of the gang rape victim.

Syed Zafar Islam, former managing director with Deutsche Bank, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from UP on September 4, also accused Rahul of selective outrage over rape incidents.

“Why is it that Congress only sees crime in UP but remains silent on the issue of rape in Rajasthan?” Islam asked, referring to the rape of two minor girls in Baran over which the BJP had staged protests against the Ashok Gehlot government.

The BJP leader also hit out at the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for “parroting lies” and “spreading confusion” on the issue of new farm laws.

“Deliberately, an atmosphere is being created by opposition parties like the SP and the BSP, whose leaders are saying that the government was planning to end the minimum support price (MSP) for various agricultural crops. They are also claiming that the ‘mandis’ would be shut down but these are lies. BJP is committed to the welfare of farmers and we will expose the opposition,” he said.

Protests have been held in Uttar Pradesh against the three farm laws recently passed by the Parliament. The protestors have accused the Centre of killing the MSP regime to help big private firms gain control over the pricing of farm produce.

“Let me be clear. Under BJP, farmers and their lands are most secure. None can even think of taking an inch of land belonging to farmers,” Islam added.

Islam said that the BJP government was working for the welfare of all the sections of society. Along with praising the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Islam also praised UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.