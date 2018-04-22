BJP names ‘star’ campaigners for May 12 Karnataka elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its list of 40 ‘star’ campaigners for the May 12 polls in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa will be accompanied by 14 Union ministers, for campaigning.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Piyush Goel and Smriti Irani will tour the state. Ministers Ananth Kumar, DV Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Jigajinagi and Ananthkumar Hegde, all of whom are from Karnataka, will also be part of the campaign drive.

The party has also listed three chief minister’s, Yogi Adityanath of UP, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivaraj Singh Chauhan and Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra for canvassing.

It has also listed named film stars and party leaders Hema Malini, Tara Anuradha and Shruthi as its campaigners

BJP spokesperson S Prakash said the “superstar” for the party was Modi, around whom the campaign will be built.