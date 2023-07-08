Home / India News / BJP appoints 10 party leaders as new national executive members

BJP appoints 10 party leaders as new national executive members

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 08, 2023 11:48 PM IST

A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal among others.

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation's national executive.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.
Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.

A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively.

Also Read: BJP steps up efforts to build alliance before 2024 general elections

Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai and Ashwani Sharma, who headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the incumbents, are among the other appointees.

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are other members, the party statement said.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out