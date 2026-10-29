BJP’s new UP headquarters in Lucknow may bloom with lotus-shaped facade

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election symbol could take architectural form at its proposed Uttar Pradesh headquarters in Lucknow. Drawings show a lotus-inspired facade for a ground-plus-nine-storey complex near the 1090 crossing in Jiamau. Spread across a 5,462.33-square-metre plot valued at ₹44.58 crore, the complex awaits the party leadership’s approval of the architectural design, even as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has cleared the building map. Hindustan Times accessed the architectural drawings of the proposed headquarters in Jiamau, which show a lotus-inspired front elevation. (Sourced)

Hindustan Times accessed the architectural drawings of the proposed headquarters in Jiamau, which show a lotus-inspired front elevation.

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If executed as designed, the facade would incorporate the BJP’s political identity into the architecture of its state headquarters, which serves as the base for the party’s organisational activities across Uttar Pradesh.

A senior official associated with Delhi-based CP Kukreja Architects, the firm responsible for the design, confirmed that the lotus-shaped elevation was among the designs submitted for consideration. The official also confirmed that the LDA had approved the building map. An LDA senior official separately confirmed the map approval.