BJP only knows how to provide lip-service, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took pot-shots at the ruling BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, saying the ruling party only knows lip service and how to mow down people.

His criticism of the BJP came days after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Though BJP leader and Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested after he was accused of mowing down farmers with his vehicle, Akhilesh had been demanding sacking of the minister.

“The truth is the BJP knows only two things – ‘jeebh chalana’ (lip service and lofty talk) and ‘jeep chadhana’ (mowing down people). Crushing people and suppressing their voice is their (BJP) agenda,” Yadav said while addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party state headquarters in Lucknow.

Ashish Mishra and others have been named in the FIR filed in this connection and the latter was arrested last week.

Claiming that the BJP government’s tenure was “full of failures”, Yadav alleged that because of “wrong policies” of the ruling party, the state was lagging behind and there was no control on inflation and unemployment.

The law and order situation also got worse, said a party statement, quoting Yadav.

“The BJP government has not done any work in public interest. It is a strange party, which is making tall claims without doing anything. The double-engine government of the BJP has harassed every section of society and has not done anything itself but has been appearing in advertisements claiming the work of the Samajwadi Party government as its own,” he said.

Speaking about the 2022 assembly elections, he said it would decide the direction of national politics and would also be a testing time for democracy.

Cautioning the workers, the SP chief said, “We have to be careful of the possible conspiracies of the BJP. Since the BJP is very clever, this time there should be no mistake and SP workers and leaders need to mobilise themselves up to the booth level.” He said people’s problems will end and the interest of farmers and youth will be protected only when the SP forms a government in the state.

(With inputs from PTI).