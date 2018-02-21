BJP provides its CMs with action plan to promote simultaneous polls

The BJP has provided its chief ministers with a 10-point action plan to promote the idea of holding simultaneous General and assembly elections in their respective states.

As part of the plan, the party has suggested the setting up of a committee of senior bureaucrats and a minister to promote simultaneous elections. The high-power panel would include the state chief secretary, a senior official and a minister of the state government. The CMs have been given the February 24 deadline to nominate a senior minister who can be deputed to take the issue forward politically.

A three-page concept note on simultaneous elections, which the BJP headquarters has shared with the CMs, also suggested that the party should create a consensus among Opposition leaders and regional parties on the subject. “This matter should be debate in assemblies and a resolution should be passed,” reads the note sent to the CMs.

The CMs have also been to asked to popularise the idea of ‘one-nation-one-election’ through events such as ’youth parliament’, debates among students and seminars.

BJP chief Amit Shah will discuss the issue of holding simultaneous election with the CMs at the newly built party headquarters on February 28.