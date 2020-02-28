e-paper
BJP questions Sonia Gandhi’s speech at Delhi rally, lobs Rajdharma question back at Congress

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad address a press conference at BJP Headquarter at DDU Marg. (Photo Vipin Kumar/HT)
The BJP on Friday reminded the Congress of party chief Sonia Gandhi’s ‘provocative speech’ at a Delhi poll rally to counter the rajdharma advice dished out by a Congress delegation that met President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to impress upon the BJP to uphold rajdharma in the face of violent protests in the city.

BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to Sonia Gandhi’s ‘iss parr ya us paar (This way or that way)’ speech in the run-up to Delhi elections to show how statements meant to incite were made by the Congress leader. He said the statement runs foul to the constitution.

“The Congress can stoop to any level for votebank politics, but it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in country,” said the law minister at a press conference.

