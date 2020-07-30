e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘BJP reducing Parliament to…’: TMC after new education policy announcement

‘BJP reducing Parliament to…’: TMC after new education policy announcement

Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra questioned the tearing hurry behind the policy move when the monsoon session was just weeks away.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (PTI photo)
The cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (PTI photo)
         

In a withering attack on the BJP, Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra accused the ruling party of bypassing Parliament by not discussing the “vital” education policy in the House and making a formal declaration on the same.

She questioned the tearing hurry behind the move when the monsoon session was just weeks away.

“BJP reducing Parliament from RubberStamp to NoStamp. How is something as vital as comprehensive new education policy for India not discussed in Parliament before announcing it? If monsoon session in Aug why not wait few more weeks?” the leader posted on Twitter.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary, said the country has got a new education policy after 34 years.

Congress leader and former HRD minister Shashi Tharoor welcomed the new policy, but questioned the government for not introducing it in Parliament first.

Making board exams easy, reduction of curriculum to core concepts, replacement of 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 structure and teaching up to at least class 5 in the mother tongue or a regional language, are among the many school education reforms outlined in the new National Education Policy.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also accused the Centre of “bypassing Parliament” while announcing the policy.

tags
top news
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In