BJP releases part 2 of Delhi manifesto, promises free education for needy

ByParas Singh
Jan 21, 2025 02:08 PM IST

It pledged a welfare board for auto and taxi drivers, ₹10 lakh life insurance, ₹5 lakh accident insurance, subsidy for vehicle insurance, and scholarships for their children

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday promised free education for needy from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG) at government institutes, financial assistance for competitive exams, a scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students, and a Special Investigation Team to probe the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s government’s “corruption cases”.

BJP leaders launching the second part of the manifesto. (PTI)
BJP leaders launching the second part of the manifesto. (PTI)

In the second part of its manifesto for February 5 Delhi assembly elections, the BJP pledged a welfare board for auto-taxi drivers, 10 lakh life insurance, 5 lakh accident insurance, subsidy for vehicle insurance, and scholarships for their children. A similar board has been promised for domestic workers.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur released the “Sankalpa Patra-2” at the BJP headquarters promising “a developed Delhi in the next five years.” BJP chief JP Nadda launched the first part of the manifesto last Friday.

Thakur said the BJP governments have prioritised public welfare schemes across India. He referred to Nadda’s views regarding the developed Delhi Resolution 2025. Thakur added a developed Delhi has an important role when they imagine a developed India.

“We will give free education from KG to PG to needy students in Delhi in government institutes...Youngsters preparing for competitive exams and administrative services ...will also be provided 15,000 financial assistance. We will help them cover commuting costs to appear in exams. The government will pay the entrance exam fee twice,” Thakur said.

The BJP has promised monthly 1,000 to SC students under the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme. “Under this scheme, students of ITIs [Industrial Training Institutes], skill centres, and polytechnics will get a 1000 monthly stipend to help them study and improve their skills.”

Thakur accused the AAP government of giving scholarships to only five SC students in five years. “The central government has given scholarships to 345,000 SC students.”

Thakur said the BJP will provide scholarships for wards of auto drivers for higher education. “The AAP government has used the auto drivers but they have not started any welfare scheme for them in 10 years. No welfare board has been established.”

He said domestic workers will also be recognised. “A welfare scheme will be started for them. A domestic Help Welfare Board will be formed. They will also be given 10 lakh life insurance and 5 lakh accident insurance. Their children will be given scholarships for higher education.”

The BJP has promised to double the number of beneficiaries of PM Swanidhi Yojana in Delhi. Thakur said 6.8 million loans without collateral were being given to street vendors in the country under the scheme. He added that 190,000 street vendors in Delhi will benefit as well. “The number will increase to 400,000.”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said BJP’s manifesto shows the party will stop free education in Delhi’s government schools if it comes to power. “They have said that needy students will get free education in government institutes. But all students are getting free education in schools. They want to restrict it to only needy students. This will stop free education in Delhi. The BJP is revealing its true intentions. They will end all benefits the AAP government provided.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
