BJP releases ‘uncouth remarks’ compilation as MK Stalin joins Rahul Gandhi's Bihar rally: 'Will he repeat the comments'

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s participation in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar on Wednesday drew sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who accused him and his party of insulting the people of the state. LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and LoP in the Bihar legislative assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'. (@mkstalin/X)

BJP leader K Annamalai released what he described as a compilation of “uncouth remarks” made by DMK leaders and their allies about Biharis and north Indians, challenging MK Stalin to repeat those comments on stage in Bihar.

“TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members’, and his alliance partners’ uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters,” Annamalai posted on X.

“Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked,” he added.

The video compilation purportedly featured remarks by Stalin, state ministers TRB Rajaa and KN Nehru, senior DMK leaders K Ponmudy and RS Bharathi, as well as VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, a DMK ally.

Union minister L Murugan also took a swipe at Stalin, questioning “the usefulness” of his presence at the Bihar rally and suggesting his language would be an issue.

“I don’t know which language he will speak in Bihar. Even if he speaks English, it will reflect his colonial mindset. Our prime minister is erasing the colonial mindset, and we are promoting our Indian culture and tradition,” Murugan told news agency ANI.

“So, if he chooses to speak in English there, the local people will still translate it into Hindi. What is the use of his participation in the rally in Bihar?” he added.

BJP leader CR Kesavan echoed the criticism, asking if Stalin would extend greetings to people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Will MK Stalin, who is joining Rahul Gandhi on his ‘Samvidhan Badnaam Yatra,’ wish the people of Bihar on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi? Because MK Stalin, in the past, has always avoided Tamil people wishing on Hindu festivals. But more importantly, what will be on the minds of the people of Bihar about how senior DMK leaders have previously propagated ‘badnaam Bihar’ and the way senior DMK leaders have insulted the dignity of the people of Bihar,” he told ANI.

Despite the attacks, Stalin joined Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the rally on Wednesday.

Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, targeted the ruling NDA in Bihar, expanding the acronym to “Nahi Denge Adhikar".

He said, “The full form of NDA is ‘Nahi Denge Adhikar’... People are supporting us. The way ‘vote chori’ is occurring, the public is aware and will protect their votes. BJP-NDA will fail in the upcoming elections...”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Tejashwi Yadav led the march in Supaul, where they accused the BJP-led alliance of undermining constitutional rights.