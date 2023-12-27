BJP removes West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from post of the party's national secretary

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary. Anupam Hazra (PTI)

A former Lok Sabha MP, Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.

The BJP's decision came on a day when Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.