e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘BJP rigs polls, be alert in 2022 polls’: Akhilesh Yadav to people

‘BJP rigs polls, be alert in 2022 polls’: Akhilesh Yadav to people

The SP chief’s statement has come in the wake of his party’s poor show in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state. The BJP had bagged six seats while the SP won one. He had earlier too accused the BJP of rigging elections.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 19:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Lucknow
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow.(PTI)
         

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP rigs elections and urged people to stay vigilant in the 2022 assembly polls.

He also accused the BJP of not letting free and fair polls happen. The SP chief’s statement has come in the wake of his party’s poor show in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state. The BJP had bagged six seats while the SP won one. He had earlier too accused the BJP of rigging elections.

“The party (BJP) uses rigging as its weapon in elections. In 2022, you will have to cast your votes carefully. The victory of the Samajwadi Party is necessary to save democracy,” the former UP CM said addressing a delegation of weavers at the party’s headquarter here. He said the BJP was deliberately harassing weavers and did not want their progress and prosperity. The BJP government has targeted the weavers by scrapping the electricity rate scheme of 2006, he said, promising more facilities to them once his party comes to power in the state. He alleged that in the present regime, not a single unit of extra power was generated in the state.

tags
top news
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
DRDO surface-to-air missile shoots down aerial target in latest test
DRDO surface-to-air missile shoots down aerial target in latest test
WATCH: ‘Love Test cricket practice sessions’ - Kohli is back at the nets
WATCH: ‘Love Test cricket practice sessions’ - Kohli is back at the nets
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In