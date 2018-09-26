BJP’s Bengal bandh: Trains stopped, bus drivers wear helmets

Many trains were stopped and buses attacked at several places in West Bengal as the BJP-backed 12-hour bandh began to protest the death of two students in alleged police firing.

Bus drivers were seen wearing helmets as protesters vandalised government buses and burnt tyres in Midnapore, Cooch Behar and other places

Train movement was obstructed by protesters on Howrah-Bardhaman main line, Sealdah-Barasat Bongaon section of eastern tailway Sealdah Division, Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Section and Bandel Katwa section on eastern railways Howrah division.

Confronted by the bandh call to protest the alleged police firing in Islampur that killed two youths on September 20, the state government has drawn up elaborate plans to marshal its resources to foil the plan.

Drivers of government-owned buses in Cooch Behar were seen wearing helmets during the 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

The finance department had issued a circular Monday cautioning the employees of deduction in salary in case they fail to report to work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There would also be a disruption in service, the government warned.

“The employees who are on leave on 24-09-2018 shall have to report on duty on September 25, 2018. It has also been decided that besides the bandh day, no leave for the day preceding the bandh day i.e 25th September and for the day following the bandh day i.e 27th September, 2018 shall be allowed,” the circular issued by additional chief secretary to the state finance department, H K Dwivedi read. A finance official said the move is “unprecedented”. On earlier occasions, the administration sought attendance only on the day of shutdown.

Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said 500 government buses, in addition to the 1,200-1,400 that ply in the state capital, will run on different routes of Kolkata on Wednesday.

In order to encourage private bus operators to run their vehicles, the government has decided to pay compensation to the owners subject to a ceiling of Rs 6 lakh.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “It is a strike of the people and for the people, and people might retaliate if there is any attempt to foil the strike with force,” Ghosh said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 09:14 IST