Giriraj Singh trolls allies over Iftar event; Nitish Kumar says he knows why

Union minister Giriraj Singh’s tweet, seen as a swipe at ally JD(U) and its chief Nitish Kumar, has led to a war of words in Bihar.

The Janata Dal (United), which is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, dubbed Giriraj Singh as “mentally sick”. The opposition said the Begusarai MP’s comments exposed the differences in the ruling coalition.

“He (Giriraj Singh) does all this so that media makes news out of it,” said CM Nitish Kumar, according to news agency ANI.

On Tuesday morning, Giriraj Singh tweeted a set of pictures that showed Nitish Kumar, Lok Jankshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other’s hands at an iftar.

“How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalaahaar (a fruit feast) been organized during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in making a show for those of others,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

JD(U) spokesman Sanjay Singh said Giriraj Singh’s statement smacked of his “mental sickness” and urged the BJP leadership to take stern action against him. “We always believed in offering respects to all religions and hence we sport a ‘tilak’ and also wear skullcaps. We also celebrate Navratras with equal zeal,” said Singh.

JD(U) MLC and newly inducted minister of Nitish Kumar cabinet Ashok Chaudhary wondered who had stopped Giriraj Singh from arranging fruit feast during Navratras. “He should also mind it that his party (BJP) registered a stupendous victory in Bihar in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections because of the JD(U),” said Chaudhary.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwary said that Giriraj Singh had taken the cover of religion but his action defies the principles of dharma. “Singh’s karma seems to be that of an adharmi (non-religious person),” said Tiwary.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that Giriraf Singh was not a person to be taken seriously and often makes “divisive statements”.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 18:12 IST