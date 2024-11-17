BJP says ‘AAP is finished’ after Kailash Gahlot quits party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its senior leader Kailash Gahlot quit the party months before Delhi assembly elections.



"With the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, AAP has finished. He was Transport Minister, was in top three leaders of the party. He used to hold an important ministry. With him endorsing what whole Delhi is alleging that AAP does not have the intention to serve the state, it is a big thing. AAP has finished. After his quitting, many others would be mulling to leave the party," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told PTI.



BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa too hit out at AAP, calling it a “sinking boat”. “The AAP boat is sinking and everyone is just trying to save themselves. Kailash Gehlot has validated everything we have always been saying... It is very evident that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man,” he said.

Kailash Gahlot said the AAP is facing ‘embarrassing and awkward’ controversies like ‘Sheeshmahal’, which are now making everyone doubt whether the party still believes in Aam Aadmi (common man). (HT Photo)

AAP's response to Kailash Gahlot's resignation

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Kailash Gahlot had “no other option” but to go with the BJP.

“Kailash Gahlot has been raided by the ED, Income Tax many times. He was part of the government for five years, and the BJP was continuously conspiring against him, he was left with no other option but to go with the BJP,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.



Gahlot, a prominent figure in the party, also took a jab at Kejriwal while flagging some "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like 'sheeshmahal', saying it makes everyone doubt if "we still believe in being the 'Aam Aadmi'".



“Aam Aadmi Party faces grave challenges. Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled,” Gahlot said in his letter to party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.



(With PTI inputs)