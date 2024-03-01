 BJP says 'happy birthday, Stalin' but in 'his favourite language' after ad row | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / BJP says 'happy birthday, Stalin' but in 'his favourite language' after Isro ad row

BJP says 'happy birthday, Stalin' but in 'his favourite language' after Isro ad row

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 03:22 PM IST

MK Stalin received a Happy Birthday message from the BJP but it was in Mandarin. Here's why.

The Chinese rocket 'mistakenly' put in an advertisement by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government came to bite back Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin hard as the BJP Tamil Nadu on March 1 wished Stalin a happy birthday but in Mandarin, claiming that this is his favourite language. The social media handle of Tamil Nadu BJP also provided a ready draft of a Mandarin birthday wish for Stalin and urged everybody to use it if they want to wish Stalin on his birthday. on Friday.

The Mandarin wish said: Happy birthday Stalin! Wish you a long and healthy life -- the BJP's handle clarified as the post with its innovative way to take a dig at Stalin went viral.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The advertisement mistake snowballed into a BJP versus DMK issue after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the advertisement on February 28 as he laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam. "They have pasted the sticker of China to take credit for ISRO launchpad in Tamil Nadu. This is an insult to our space scientists, space sector, your tax money and you (the country)," Narendra Modi said. Modi made a social media post as well and said, "DMK’s advertisement today is hilarious. They have insulted Indian science and the Indian space sector, for which they must apologise."

The apology did not come as DMK MP Kanimozhi asked whether India had declared China as an enemy country. Kanimozhi pointed out that Modi himself invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to India.

DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan accepted that it was a mistake that took place on the part of the designer and went unnoticed by everyone. "A small mistake has been made in the newspaper advertisement given by us regarding the setting up of a rocket launch pad in the Kulasekarapatnam area. The image of the Chinese flag in the advertisement welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistake by those who designed the advertisement, which went unnoticed by us," said the DMK leader.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
