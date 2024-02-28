'PM invited Xi…': Kanimozhi's 'China not enemy' comeback over Modi attack

New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Tamil Nadu government's advertisement allegedly featuring a Chinese rocket, saying India has not declared the Xi Jinping-led country its enemy. She pointed out that even PM Modi had invited the Chinese leader to India. DMK leader Kanimozhi.(PTI file photo)

"I don't think India has declared China an enemy country. I have seen that the Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. Just because you do not want to accept the truth, you are finding reasons to divert the issue," she said.

PM Modi, addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Wednesday, claimed the ruling party pasted a sticker of a Chinese rocket in the advertisement.

"DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China's sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said.

The prime minister alleged that the DMK is 'not ready' to accept India's progress in the space sector.

"They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in them. They did not want to present India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it's high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds," PM Modi said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the DMK wanted to stop the rocket facility started by ISRO.

"On the day when the prime minister is on our Tamil soil and very proudly he has laid the foundation stone for India's second rocket launching facility from the southern part of Tamil Nadu, a DMK minister gives out a paper ad with a Chinese rocket in the background. Kanimozhi who is a senior MP defends it saying what is wrong in having a Chinese picture? They are not our enemy…DMK wants to stop the rocket-launching facility from coming here. And for that, they are going to any end to please their masters. Now when the whole of India is celebrating that we are doing it the Indian way, we have the DMK people here glorifying China, glorifying Chinese people and glorifying their flag and everything...We expect a bare minimum apology from the DMK government," he added.

