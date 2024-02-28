Modi in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Live: PM to lay foundation stone of projects in Thoothukudi
PM Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra visit live: On Wednesday, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on the second and final day of his visit to three states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. In his first engagement of the day, PM Modi will be in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth ₹17,300 crore, and the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port....Read More
Following this, he will launch a slew of other projects, and reach Maharashtra in the afternoon. There, in Yavatmal, the prime minister will participate in a public programme around 4:30pm, inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹4,900 crore, and release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the event.
Additionally, the PM will disburse the second and third instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about ₹3,800 crore which will benefit around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state.
Other projects that the PM will inaugurate include multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of ₹2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY); multiple rail projects worth more than ₹1,300 crore; and projects for strengthening the road sector in
Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra visit Live: What is Modi's schedule in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra today?
The prime minister has been touring various states in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections – due in April-May – with special emphasis to the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in the west. Here is his full schedule for the day.
In the upcoming national polls, he will seek a third straight term as prime minister.
Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra visit Live: PM's 3-state visit to end today
Maharashtra will be the third and final destination of PM Modi's 3-state visit, which began a day ago, the first of two days. He first arrived in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where his engagements included revealing the first four pilots of India's Gaganyaan space mission, a manned project. After participating in a few other events, he reached Tamil Nadu.
Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra visit Live: PM to begin day in Thoothukudi
Around 9:45 am, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹17,300 crore here. This is the first of several projects of which he will lay the foundation stone today, in both Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.