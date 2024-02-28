Modi in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Live: PM to lay foundation stone of projects in Thoothukudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting for the culmination of the BJP's ‘En Mann Ek Makkal’ padyatra near Palladam in Tirupur on Tuesday. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra visit live: On Wednesday, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on the second and final day of his visit to three states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. In his first engagement of the day, PM Modi will be in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth ₹17,300 crore, and the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port....Read More

Following this, he will launch a slew of other projects, and reach Maharashtra in the afternoon. There, in Yavatmal, the prime minister will participate in a public programme around 4:30pm, inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹4,900 crore, and release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the event.

Additionally, the PM will disburse the second and third instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about ₹3,800 crore which will benefit around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state.

Other projects that the PM will inaugurate include multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of ₹2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY); multiple rail projects worth more than ₹1,300 crore; and projects for strengthening the road sector in