Modi in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra today: PM to launch key development projects | Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conclude his two-day visit to three states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra – on Wednesday. His itinerary includes inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madurai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Starting his tour to Kerala on Tuesday, Modi visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. There, Modi inaugurated three significant space infrastructure projects amounting to approximately ₹1,800 crore. Later, he reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and honoured four astronaut-designates with 'astronaut wings'.

Reaching Tamil Nadu in the afternoon, Modi participated in the 'Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' programme in Madurai. Here, he launched two initiatives aimed at bolstering MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

On February 28, around 9:45am, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth approximately ₹17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

During the public event in Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. Additionally, he will inaugurate several projects aimed at establishing the V.O. Chidambaranar Port as the country's first Green Hydrogen Hub Port. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production facilities, and bunkering facilities.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative and dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs.

Rail projects for the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line, including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section, will also be dedicated to the nation during the program. These projects, developed at a cost of about ₹1,477 crore, aim to reduce travel time for trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and Tirunelveli.

Additionally, four road projects in Tamil Nadu, with a total cost of about ₹4,586 crore, will be dedicated. These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Maharashtra — the last leg of his two-day visit.

PM Modi in Maharashtra

Around 4:30pm, the PM will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, to inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects valued at over ₹4900 crore.

During the event, the 16th instalment of more than ₹21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be released by PM Modi, benefitting the recipients through direct benefit transfers.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will distribute the 2nd and 3rd instalments of the 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi' amounting to about ₹3800 crore, benefiting around 88 lakh farmers in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, ₹825 crore from the Revolving Fund will be disbursed to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. The distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra will also be initiated.

The launch of the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra is also scheduled, aiming to construct 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. The Prime Minister will transfer the first instalment of ₹375 Crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Yojana.

Moreover, several irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, developed at a cost of more than ₹2750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY), will be launched.

Furthermore, multiple rail projects worth over ₹1300 crore in Maharashtra, including the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line, will be inaugurated. Additionally, two train services connecting Kalamb-Wardha and Amalner-New Ashti will be virtually flagged off.

Additionally, various road strengthening projects in Maharashtra will be inaugurated, including the four-laning of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930 and road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora.

Lastly, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.