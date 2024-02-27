Gaganyaan mission: Who are the 4 astronauts named by PM Modi in Kerala?

The names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for Gaganyaan – India's maiden human space flight mission – at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram – were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Gaganyaan mission astronauts: Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla

The prime minister bestowed "astronaut wings" to the four. Modi was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Who are the four Gaganyaan mission astronauts?

Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair

Group Captain Ajit Krishnan

Group Captain Angad Pratap

Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla

Modi inaugurated three major space infrastructure projects of ISRO during his visit to the Vikram VSSC. He also reviewed ISRO's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme during his visit.

Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, also took a walkthrough of the exhibition of the various ISRO projects showcased at VSSC.

What is Gaganyaan mission?

According to the ISRO, the Gaganyaan programme envisages undertaking the demonstration of human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short-term and will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme in the long run. The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate indigenous capability to undertake human space flight mission to LEO.

As part of this programme, two unmanned missions and one manned mission are approved by the government.

ISRO projects inaugurated by PM Modi

The projects inaugurated by Modi are – a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO's propulsion complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

These three projects, which will provide world-class technical facilities for the space sector, have been developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹1,800 crore.

VSSC, the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation, is responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.

The Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC produces controlled uniform airflow over scaled models of rockets and aircraft to evaluate their aerodynamic characteristics and designs. It features a test section size of 1.2 meters and can generate speeds ranging from subsonic to supersonic, up to 4 times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0).

The Mahendragiri unit is a state-of-the-art facility capable of handling large flows of propellants. It stands 51 meters tall and has a flame deflector depth of 30 meters.

The PSLV Integration Facilities at Sriharikota were developed to increase launch frequency from the First Launch Pad (FLP) and include Integration Building, Service Building, Rail Track, and associated systems.

These inauguration of these facilities mark significant advancements in India's space exploration capabilities.