PM Modi's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra on February 27-28: Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit on Tuesday to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects. He will begin his visit from Kerala and conclude in Maharashtra on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi's full schedule for two days:

PM Modi in Kerala

Around 10:45am, PM Narendra Modi will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. According to an official release, Modi, during his visit to the state, will inaugurate three key space infrastructure projects - PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; the new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. The three projects, providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector, have been developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹1,800 crore.

Modi will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestow ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Modi will reach Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon and participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai around 5:15pm. During the programme, he will launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry - the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence.

On Wednesday, February 28, around 9:45am, Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. He will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port, the government release said.

Following this, Modi will launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative. He will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten states and union territories.

During his visit, Modi will dedicate rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line, developed at a cost of ₹1,477 crore. He will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about ₹4,586 Crore.

PM Modi in Maharashtra

Following his visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi will reach Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. According to the government release, Modi will participate in a public programme in Maharashtra's Yavatmal around 4:30pm, and inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹4,900 crore. He will also release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme.

Modi will disburse the second and third instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about ₹3,800 crore which will benefit around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. He will also disburse ₹825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

Modi is slated to initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across the state and launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries.

Other projects that the PM will inaugurate include multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of ₹2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY); multiple rail projects worth more than ₹1,300 crore; and projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra.