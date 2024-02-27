PM Modi gifted 67-kg ‘turmeric garland’, Jallikattu bull replica in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a 67-kg turmeric garland in Palladam in Tamil Nadu by people of Erode on Tuesday. The people showed their gratitude for the establishment of Turmeric Board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a 67-kg turmeric garland in Palladam (Tamil Nadu) by people of Erode(ANI)

Erode is known for its extensive cultivation of turmeric. Farmers from there feel the NDA Government’s decision to set up the board will boost exports.

Among other things, a handmade shawl by Thoda tribal community from Nilgiris was presented to PM to express gratitude for his emphasis on women SHGs. PM Modi also received a replica of Jallikattu Bull as a mark of thanks for bringing back Jallikattu, reported news agency ANI.

India is the largest producer of turmeric in world

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. More than 30 varieties of Turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 states in the country. Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the largest turmeric producing states in India.

PM Modi addresses closing ceremony of 'En Mann Ek Makkal' padayatra

During his adddress, PM Modi said Tamil Nadu has always been in BJP's hearts. He hit out at DMK and Congress, accusing them of not prioritising the development of Tamil Nadu.

"BJP government has given more money to Tamil Nadu than before. Please remember DMK and Congress are allies for a long time. From 2004 to 2014, DMK people were top ministers in Congress-led UPA government but they never prioritised the development of Tamil Nadu people," said PM Modi.

Modi also remembered former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, saying "Jayalalithaa dedicated her whole life for the welfare of Tamil Nadu people. Some days ago, it was her birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to her. I was fortunate to have worked with her for a long time."