BJP says Mahu Moitra, like Rahul Gandhi, will be on the streets as Mamata raps MP

Following reports that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave an earful to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra at a recent party meeting asking her to concentrate on her constituency, the BJP said Mahua Moitra, like Rahul Gandhi, will be on the streets soon, ‘although for completely different reason’. Calling her Left's favourite but unwelcome in her own party, BJP's Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee makes it a point to humiliate her in public, referring to a similar incident that took place in December last year. In his jibe, Malviya also brought up the controversy over Goddess Kaali, in which the party did not support Mahua's statement.

Mohua Moitra, who denigrated Maa Kaali, darling of the Left cabal, is a persona non-grata in her own party. Mamata Banerjee makes it a point to humiliate her in public. At this rate, she too, like Rahul Gandhi, will be on the streets, although for a completely different reason… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 9, 2022

"Mohua Moitra, who denigrated Maa Kaali, darling of the Left cabal, is a persona non-grata in her own party. Mamata Banerjee makes it a point to humiliate her in public. At this rate, she too, like Rahul Gandhi, will be on the streets, although for a completely different reason…," Malviya tweeted.

The firebrand Trinamool leader is vocal against BJP and remains in the news for her fiery tweets against the BJP, some targetting Amit Malviya too. At a recent party meeting, Mamata is believed to have told Mahua not to interfere in the party's organisational affairs beyond her own constituency. “Mahua, who gives post and who does not give is not important. It is for the party to think about that. Karimpur is not your area, it’s Abu Taher’s and he will see. You only concentrate on your Lok Sabha constituency,” Mamata said to Mahua.

'My leader asked me to...': Mahua Moitra's Facebok post

Following the meeting in which Mamata Banerjee rapped Mahua, the Lok Sabha MP who is very active on Twitter took to Facebook and made a long post in Bengal. In her post, she said even after becoming Krishnanagar MP in 2019, she continued working for Kaimpur - her previous Assembly seat, which she represented from 2016 to 2019. "My connection with Karimpur as its previous MLA and as a voter will remain the same. But my leader has asked me to give more time to the Assembly seats of my Lok Sabha constituency. So, I request all of you to contact Abu Taher Khan, the MP of that area, for any development work," Mahua Moitra wrote.

The Kaali controversy

The row over Goddess Kaali made the Trinamool Congress distance from Mahua Moitra's comment that she considers the goddess as a meat-loving, liquor-consuming deity -- being a devotee herself. The comments led to a furore with many FIRs filed against Mahua in different states. The party said it does not sanction her comments, following which Mahua unfollowed the official Twitter handle of the Trinamool.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON