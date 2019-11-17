‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:44 IST

Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday indicated that the BJP and the Shiv Sena will come together to form the government in the state despite the two allies breaking off.

“I told Amit bhai (Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied ‘Don’t worry, everything will be fine. The BJP and the Shiv Sena would come together to form government’,” ANI quoted Athawale as saying.

Athawale’s statement came three days after Shah asked the Shiv Sena why it did not oppose the BJP’s projection of Devendra Fadnavis as the chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the elections and till the results were declared to rake up the issue.

“Now they have come up with new demands that are not acceptable to us,” he had said.

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena accused the BJP of “horse-trading under the guise of President’s Rule”. The state came under central rule on November 13 and the Assembly placed under suspended animation as no party could muster the numbers to form a government.

The trouble had started on the day of counting of votes on October 24 with the Shiv Sena demanding that the BJP stick to the 50:50 deal, which would give the Sena half the ministerial berths and a turn at the Chief Minister’s post. The BJP insists that there was no such deal. The tug-of-war over the chief ministership eventually led to the Shiv Sena parting ways with the BJP after an alliance of over three decades.

Meanwhile, a meeting, which was scheduled to New Delhi on Sunday evening between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has been postponed and they are now expected to meet on Monday or Tuesday. Pawar had claimed that a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra