BJP slams Congress-led Telangana govt's Ramzan move, its Andhra ally issues same order

After Telangana government issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, Andhra Pradesh government led by NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu's TDP followed suit and sounded a similar order. Andhra Pradesh govt led by NDA ally TDP issued same Ramzan order for which the BJP slammed the Congress-led govt of Telangana on Tuesday.(ANI and PTI)

Telangana government's move was slammed by the opposition BJP on Tuesday, which wondered why such measures are not extended during Hindu festivals.

While the BJP dubbed the move as appeasement politics, the Andhra Pradesh government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu issues an order permitting all the employees who profess Islam to leave offices hourly during Ramzan.

The TDP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Centre.

What do Telangana, AP orders say

According to the circular of the Congress-led Telangana government, all the Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourced staff, employees of Boards, Corporations and public sector, are permitted to leave offices at 4 pm, ahead by an hour during Ramzan, from March 2 to March 31, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service.

The Andhra Pradesh government order permits “all the employees who profess Islam, including teachers and persons hired on contract, outsourcing basis and also village/ward secretariats, to leave their offices/schools early by an hour before closing time on all working days during the Holy month of 'Ramzan', from 2nd March to 30th March to perform necessary rituals as per guidelines issued by the concerned authorities.”

What BJP said on Telangana govt's order

Hitting out at the chief minister Revanth Reddy-led government of Telangana, firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh said the permission granted to Muslim employees is "appeasement politics at its peak".

"Telangana govt allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none," he said on the social media platform 'X,' while also posting a copy of the official circular.

Taking exception to Raja Singh's comments, ruling Congress leader and the government's adviser on minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir said there is nothing new in the government's decision.

"The facility was given during the BRS regime. Many BJP governments are also giving in many states. Not just in Telangana and not just this year. It has been there since several years. One hour facility is given," news agency PTI quoted Shabbir.

Shabbir said such special facilities and arrangements are made during festivals, irrespective of the community, like Ganesh Chaturthi and Bonalu (celebrated in Telangana).

It is the duty of the government to help the citizens during festivals, he added.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the move, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked why such exemptions are not given to Hindu devotees who take 'Ayyappa Deeksha' (41 day vow of devotion to Lord Ayyappa) and others.

The Ayyappa devotees find it difficult to observe the guidelines to the 'Deeksha' as they have to carry out the responsibilities of their job, Kumar said.

"Why is such an exemption given only to Ramzan devotees? We are called communal when we ask such questions," he said, addressing an event at Mancherial town.