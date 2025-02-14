No bank holiday on March 31 for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) | See full details
No bank holiday on March 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all agency banks which handle government transactions to remain open on Monday, March 31, 2025.
No bank holiday on March 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all agency banks which handle government transactions to remain open on Monday, March 31, 2025.
Before the announcement, March 31 was supposed to be a public holiday everywhere except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).
Why did the RBI declare a working day for banks on March 31?
The RBI declared a working day for banks on March 31 since it is the ending day of the financial year 2024-25. Thus, RBI wishes to avoid financial discrepancies and ensure all the 2024-25 reports are reflected within the same period.
The move is also to ensure that government-related transactions, which include payments, receipts, and other activities, are fully covered by March 31, 2025.
List of upcoming bank holidays in February 2025
|February 2025
|15
|19
|20
|26
|28
|Agartala
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|15
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|19
|Statehood Day/State Day
|20
|Mahashivratri
|26
|Losar
|28
Source: RBI website
List of bank holidays in March 2025
|March 2025
|7
|13
|14
|15
|22
|27
|28
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|Bengaluru
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|•
|Patna
|•
|•
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Chapchar Kut
|7
|Holika Dahan
|13
|Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra
|14
|Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day
|15
|Bihar Diwas
|22
|Shab-I-Qadr
|27
|Jumat-ul-Vida
|28
Source: RBI website
The March 31 holiday for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) has been left out of the above table due to the announcement.
It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.