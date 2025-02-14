Menu Explore
No bank holiday on March 31 for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) | See full details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2025 11:13 AM IST

No bank holiday on March 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all agency banks which handle government transactions to remain open on Monday, March 31, 2025.

No bank holiday on March 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all agency banks which handle government transactions to remain open on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Before the announcement, March 31 was supposed to be a public holiday everywhere except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).
No bank holiday on March 31: Before the announcement, March 31 was supposed to being a public holiday in many states except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Before the announcement, March 31 was supposed to be a public holiday everywhere except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

Why did the RBI declare a working day for banks on March 31?

The RBI declared a working day for banks on March 31 since it is the ending day of the financial year 2024-25. Thus, RBI wishes to avoid financial discrepancies and ensure all the 2024-25 reports are reflected within the same period.

The move is also to ensure that government-related transactions, which include payments, receipts, and other activities, are fully covered by March 31, 2025.

List of upcoming bank holidays in February 2025

February 20251519202628
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Lui-Ngai-Ni15
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti19
Statehood Day/State Day20
Mahashivratri26
Losar28

Source: RBI website

List of bank holidays in March 2025

March 20257131415222728
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Chapchar Kut7
Holika Dahan13
Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra14
Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day15
Bihar Diwas22
Shab-I-Qadr27
Jumat-ul-Vida28

Source: RBI website

The March 31 holiday for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) has been left out of the above table due to the announcement.

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

