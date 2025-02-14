No bank holiday on March 31 for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) | See full details

No bank holiday on March 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed all agency banks which handle government transactions to remain open on Monday, March 31, 2025. No bank holiday on March 31: Before the announcement, March 31 was supposed to being a public holiday in many states except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Before the announcement, March 31 was supposed to be a public holiday everywhere except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram for the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

Also Read: ‘This marks a transition…’: Experts on Income Tax Bill 2025

Why did the RBI declare a working day for banks on March 31?

The RBI declared a working day for banks on March 31 since it is the ending day of the financial year 2024-25. Thus, RBI wishes to avoid financial discrepancies and ensure all the 2024-25 reports are reflected within the same period.

The move is also to ensure that government-related transactions, which include payments, receipts, and other activities, are fully covered by March 31, 2025.

Also Read: What are Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and which countries will get hit the most because of this?

List of upcoming bank holidays in February 2025

February 2025 15 19 20 26 28 Agartala Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi • Kohima Kolkata Lucknow • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day Lui-Ngai-Ni 15 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 Statehood Day/State Day 20 Mahashivratri 26 Losar 28 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

List of bank holidays in March 2025

March 2025 7 13 14 15 22 27 28 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • Belapur • Bengaluru Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • Gangtok • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • Kochi Kohima Kolkata • Lucknow • • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji • Patna • • • Raipur • Ranchi • • Shillong • Shimla • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day Chapchar Kut 7 Holika Dahan 13 Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra 14 Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day 15 Bihar Diwas 22 Shab-I-Qadr 27 Jumat-ul-Vida 28 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

The March 31 holiday for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) has been left out of the above table due to the announcement.

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Also Read: Meta CTO says employees who disagree with policy changes can 'quit' or ‘consider working elsewhere’: Report

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.