News / India News / BJP stages protests in parts of Maharashtra against MVA over its decision on contractual hiring

BJP stages protests in parts of Maharashtra against MVA over its decision on contractual hiring

ByHT Analytics
Oct 21, 2023 08:20 PM IST

BJP stages protests in parts of Maharashtra against MVA over its decision on contractual hiring

Activists of the BJP's youth wing, led by BJP city president Devidas Kale, gathered at Gandhi Chowk in Latur and attacked an effigy of the MVA alliance with footwear.

HT Image
HT Image

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staffers on a contract basis by nine private agencies and accused the MVA of taking the decision to hire workforce on a short-term basis.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The decision to hire staff on contract through nine empanelled agencies was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, he had alleged.

The BJP's youth wing Latur city unit president Ganesh Gomchale, spokesperson Prerna Honrao, and city general secretary Digvijay Kathawate, among other local leaders, took part in the protest and demanded that the MVA apologise to the people of the state.

Similar protests were held by local leaders and activists in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Kalyan.

In Thane, the party’s city unit president Sanjay Waghule, MLC Niranjan Davkhare and senior BJP leader state general secretary Madhavi Naik led the agitation, during which protesters shouted slogans against the MVA and its leaders.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Gaganyaan Mission-Live UpdatesLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out