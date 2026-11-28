After its efforts to garner support for bills that would pave the way for the implementation of 33% women’s reservation in legislatures came undone in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government did not let up on making a renewed pitch for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill and the delimitation bill, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently underlining the need for setting aside political differences, said people privy to details.

In April, the government fell 63 votes short of the 361 needed to pass the bills, securing 298 votes in favour against 230 opposition votes. (File photo) more less

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On Monday, Parliament will meet for a four-day special sitting where the government is expected to make another effort to pass the two bills that are the prerequisite for rolling out women’s reservation in 2029. Without sharing the exact details of the parties and MPs who have assured support, people in the government said they are confident of getting the required support for the passage of the bills.

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Several party leaders who spoke to HT said the party high command did not want the bill to rescind and therefore, channels of communication were kept open with all the opposition parties and the negotiations picked pace after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced internal discord with lawmakers and legislators came out against party chief Mamata Banerjee.

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Deep Dive What changes do the proposed delimitation bills make to Lok Sabha seats? The proposal provides for a 50% increase in seats for every state and Union territory, with the Lok Sabha’s strength potentially rising to 850. A delimitation commission would carry out the exercise based on the last published census. Why is the BJP seeking Opposition support for the delimitation and women’s quota bills? The Constitution amendment requires a two-thirds majority, which the NDA does not have on its own. The bill failed in April, so the government is reaching out to Opposition parties and other MPs to secure enough votes. How does the government plan to address concerns that delimitation could reduce southern states’ representation? The government says every state will receive a 50% increase in seats and that southern states will not see a reduction in proportional representation. The DMK has raised concerns about proportional representation and the duration of the delimitation freeze.

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Claims and assertions of key leaders.

TMC lawmakers’ exit gives BJP fresh confidence on numbers

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“The biggest change came about post-West Bengal election when 20 MPs broke away from the TMC and announced they were ready to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP...those extra votes brought a certain energy and drive,” said a senior party functionary on condition of anonymity.

In June, 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha MPs announced their exit from the TMC and joined the little known NCPI. The announcement came as a shot in the arm for the BJP, which did not have the numbers for getting a two-third majority.

In April when the bills were introduced for passage, the government managed to get only 298 votes in favour while it needed 361 votes. The opposition had 230 votes.

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“The BJP has a strategy, it does not give up easily on the issues that it believes in. Leaders have been reaching out to the Opposition, and the government too assured them that the bills will not penalise any state,” the leader said.

Also read: INDIA bloc races to consolidate Opposition against delimitation bill, may appeal to DMK

Graphical representation of total number of votes and votes required for passing the bill.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs join Eknath Shinde faction

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The second hurdle was crossed when six of the nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MPs split and joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

“The gradual increase in numbers gave us the confidence that the parties are not conclusively against the bills. There were parties which had specific concerns and we were ready to discuss those. In fact, the home minister (Amit Shah) had said in Parliament that the southern states will not see any reduction in proportional representation,” said a second party leader.

The biggest concern for the government is to get the regional satraps, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) with 22 MPs, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 37, the Nationalist Congress Party-Saratchandra Pawar with eight on board. It has also reached out to the unaligned parties such as the YSRCP that has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha to extend support, the BJD, which only has five members in the Rajya Sabha has also been approached.

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“The DMK’s concern is proportional representation. They want the government to include the assurance of a 50% increase in the bill and they also have concerns about freezing the delimitation for another 25 years as was done in 2021,” said the second leader.

Both the concerns have been addressed and the Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the amendments.

Also read: Supreme Court judge, sitting or retired, to head panel for delimitation

Government explores possibility of MPs abstaining to lower majority threshold

Leaders also indicated that the party also worked on the premise that if for political reasons or otherwise, some MPs did not want to vote in favour of the bills, they could explore the option of abstaining from voting.

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“The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 540 (there are three vacancies) if some MPs abstain the overall number comes down and the two-third figure also reduces…” the second leader said.

A third party leader who was also part of the outreach said the bills are a “win-win” for all.

“The reservation bill is no threat to the federal structure, it will ensure more representation for populations in cities and villages. Since the constituency boundaries will be drawn based on the 2011 census, there will be more representation for STs and SCs. More women. In legislatures will not deprive anyone...”