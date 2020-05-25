e-paper
BJP strategy: Virtual rallies to mark 1 yr of govt

india Updated: May 25, 2020 23:45 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a series of programmes both online and on the ground to mark its first year in office on May 30, said functionaries aware of the details.

A letter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the countrymen will also be distributed to about 100 million households by booth-level workers. This distribution will be limited to those areas that are not Covid-19 containment zones. In other places, the letter will be delivered electronically and on social media platforms, the functionaries quoted above said on condition of anonymity.

According to a senior party functionary, party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the anniversary functions with an online address to workers.

“A virtual rally will be organised, as will 1,000 online interactions across the country. This is not the first time that the party is relying on the virtual world to connect with the masses, but now it is being scaled up,” said the functionary on condition of anonymity.

The focus of the rallies and the interactions will be the message of self reliance or Aatmanirbhar Bharat given by PM Modi; the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced to revive the economy and the efforts made by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic, the functionary added.

