BJP supporters celebrate with Modi cutout outside TMC chief's house, shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘chor Mamata’ slogans

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen celebrating outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hours after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Bengal chief minister in a star-studded ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan. Track updates on Bengal govt oath ceremony A general view of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence after security was withdrawn following the party's Assembly election loss on Wednesday. (PTI)

The BJP supporters were seen chanting slogans of ‘chor Mamata’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, with one of them carrying a lifesize cutout of PM Modi. News agency PTI shared a video that showed supporters on motorcycles and cars with BJP flags passing by Mamata's Kolkata residence while shouting the slogans.

‘Chor Mamata’ slogans shouted outside ex-CM's house The man carrying a Modi cutout also stopped in front of the gate, brandishing the cutout while repeatedly shouting ‘chor Mamata’. In the four-minute-long video, the man is seen making multiple rounds of Mamata's residence as he keeps repeating the slogan. He then stops in front of the gate and walks to the gate, while pointing at Modi's cutout.

Two other men with them on another motorcycle are seen getting down from the vehicle and waving a huge BJP flag.

An man, apparently the gatekeeper, then intervenes and asks them to leave, while the group continues to chant slogans before getting back on their two-wheelers. “We have been giving ₹10 lakh,” one of the men is heard saying.

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A heated exchange of words follows as a few people ask them to leave. The group aggressively keeps chanting ‘chor Mamata’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as another group in an autorickshaw flanked by BJP flags arrives at the spot.