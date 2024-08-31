BJP thanks EC for changing Haryana poll date. Cong and AAP too react

Political parties on Saturday reacted to the Election Commission changing the polling dates for Haryana assembly elections. The poll panel on Saturday changed the voting date for Haryana assembly elections from October 1 to October 5(PTI file)

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda told ANI,“It is the Election Commission's right, they have extended the date. They (BJP) have already accepted defeat in Haryana. When the Haryana government wrote a letter to the Election Commission, I had said at that time that the BJP had accepted defeat."



Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia also reacted on the poll date announcement, saying,"Following the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections, BJP's countdown has begun. They can change the polling dates using the ECI, but they will surely Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi."



BJP leader Anil Vij thanked the Election Commission to changing the voting dates, saying,"We are thankful to the Election Commission, they took action on our application and changed the dates. We intended that on the earlier (election) dates, people would have got 5 holidays and there would have been chances people go for holidays or urgent work and this could have led to a decrease in the vote percentage."



“Congress keep saying things without any reason,” the former Haryana home minister told ANI.

EC on changing Haryana polling date

The poll panel on Saturday changed the voting date for Haryana assembly elections from October 1 to October 5. It said that the decision was taken to honour both the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a 300-400-year-old practice in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.



The ECI said it received a representation from the national president of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan for rescheduling the date for the Haryana assembly elections.



However, the poll body said that voting for third phase of Jammu and Kashmir election remains unchanged, i.e October 1. The remaining phases of polls in the Union territory will be held on September 18 and 25.



The counting of votes for both Haryana and J&K elections will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4.