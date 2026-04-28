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    BJP, TMC spent ₹31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data

    Between March 15 and April 27, 2026, BJP spent 16.98 crore and TMC 14.59 crore on ads, totaling 31.57 crore in West Bengal.

    Published on: Apr 28, 2026 3:26 AM IST
    By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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    The two major political parties spent 23.08 crore on Google and 8.49 crore on Meta in West Bengal between March 15 and April 27, 2026, data shows.

    BJP, TMC spent ₹31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data
    BJP, TMC spent ₹31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data

    On Google, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal pages spent 12.53 crore and ran 8,405 ads between March 15 and April 27.

    On Meta platforms — Facebook and Instagram — the BJP’s official West Bengal page accounted for 4.11 crore. Dozens of constituency-level BJP pages — each spending between 50,000 and 90,000 — added another 34 lakh, taking the party’s combined Meta spend to approximately 4.45 crore.

    The Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), the political consultancy working for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), spent 10.55 crore on Google during the same period, running 1,181 ads.

    The TMC’s ecosystem on Meta — spanning its official party page ( 1.09 crore), Abhishek Banerjee’s personal page ( 66.9 lakh), IPAC’s Banglar Gorbo Mamata page ( 46.7 lakh), Trinamoole Nabo Jowar ( 35.6 lakh), Abar Jitbe Bangla ( 13.3 lakh), and over a dozen surrogate pages — collectively spent approximately 4.04 crore on Meta.

    Taken together across both platforms, BJP spent approximately 16.98 crore — 12.53 crore on Google and 4.45 crore on Meta — against TMC and IPAC’s combined 14.59 crore — 10.55 crore on Google and 4.04 crore on Meta — making the total combined spend of both parties roughly 31.57 crore.

    The data was drawn from Meta’s Ad Library, which covers Facebook, Instagram and other platforms, and Google’s political ad transparency centre, which covers YouTube, Google Search and more.

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    News/India News/BJP, TMC Spent ₹31.57 Crore In Advertisement On Google And Meta For West Bengal Polls: Data
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