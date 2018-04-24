BJP to fly in 40 star campaigners including Modi for Karnataka elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fly in some 40 “star campaigners” to poll-bound Karnataka, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of Union ministers and senior leaders, to campaign for the party’s success in the May 12 assembly elections.

The visiting key campaigners were named in a letter written by state BJP general secretary and party’s Lok Sabha lawmaker from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje to state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar.

Besides Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, Union ministers Sushma Swaraj (external affairs), Smriti Irani (information and broadcasting), Nirmala Sitharaman (defence), Ravi Shankar Prasad (law and justice), Piyush Goyal (railways) and party’s Lok Sabha MP and veteran actress Hema Malini will soon be in the southern state.

“The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state tentatively from May 1 and is expected to hold at least 10-12 rallies across the state before the election,” BJP state spokesman S. Shantharam told IANS in Bengaluru.

Modi is expected to visit each of the state’s four regions — coastal, north, central and south — besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, addressing 2-3 rallies a day till May 10.

The exact dates of the BJP leaders’ visits to the state were yet to be finalised, the spokesperson added.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, also one of the party’s campaigners, on Monday visited the state’s coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has visited the state at least four times so far, to address rallies in Hubballi, Bengaluru, Davanagere and Mangaluru.

Polling will be held in a single phase on May 12 for 224 assembly seats, including 36 reserved for the scheduled castes and 15 for the scheduled tribes. Votes will be counted on May 15.

Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny will be done on April 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 27.