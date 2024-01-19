BJP, Trinamool verbal duel in Bengal over Suvendu Adhikari's 'Ram Puja' claim

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress indulged in a verbal duel on Friday over their respective events on January 22, with the former accusing the TMC government in West Bengal of attempting to disrupt the party's festivities linked to the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed the police have denied permission in several parts of the state for Ram Puja. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (L) and Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

"Why is conducting Shree Ram Puja such a hassle in this state only? In no other state have devotees faced such a situation. Why are the police denying permission to the organisers on flimsy grounds? They are being harassed as if they are committing a crime by organising Ram Puja," Adhikari said.

Adhikari claimed the police promptly gave permission to Mamata Banerjee's All-Faith rally, scheduled on January 22.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday approved Banerjee's rally to promote communal harmony in the state.

Banerjee had turned down the invitation to the temple ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Senior TMC leader and Industry Minister Shashi Panja slammed the BJP leader over his attack.

"I want to ask him how low he can stoop. We strongly condemn the BJP's continuous efforts to spark communal unrest through fake and misleading updates. We also urge state authorities to take action against such people who attempt to stoke communal tensions," she said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari's remarks are false.

"First, by using an old circular from the state electricity board of last year, BJP leaders are spreading canards that the state government has ordered power cuts in areas where Ram Pujas will be held. Now, he is making false allegations that permission has not been granted to hold the programmes. This is a crime. We would request the police to take action against Adhikari and other BJP leaders," he said.

The Bengal BJP has planned several events to commemorate the consecration ceremony.

On Tuesday, Banerjee said she would lead a rally for harmony in Kolkata.

Several Opposition leaders have turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple ceremony, contending that the BJP has hijacked the ceremony for electoral gains.

With inputs from PTI