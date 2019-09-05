‘BJP troubled with ‘I love Kejriwal’ campaign’: AAP

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:54 IST

Claiming that the people are praising the Delhi government for providing free electricity, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the opposition BJP is troubled with the popularity of the AAP and its ‘I love Kejriwal’ campaign.

Speaking during a public meeting, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the more BJP will oppose the Arvind Kejriwal government, the more people will love Kejriwal.

“The statements of the BJP shows that they are troubled with the popularity of AAP and Kejriwal. The ‘I love Kejriwal’ campaign was started by the people. The BJP leaders are troubled that the campaign is becoming popular,” Rai said.

He also said that people are happy with the waiver of water bills and also free electricity.

“Delhi is with Kejriwal as the people are happy with his work,” Rai added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 06:54 IST