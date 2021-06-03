BJP ups ante against ruling party, alleges malpractice in distribution of vaccines

The Bharatiya Janata Party has upped its ante against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal with the leader of the opposition alleging that malpractices have surfaced in vaccine distribution in the state.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he had a word with the Union health minister and would be sending a report to him soon.

“Deeply concerned about the malpractice started in distribution of vaccines in the state. After a conversation with the Hon. Union Minister of Health @drharshvardhan, I am noting the specific incidents and will be sending a report to him at the earliest as per his advice,” Adhikari tweeted.

Although the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive time winning 213 out of the 292 assembly seats, where polls were held, Adhikari managed to defeat TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1956 votes from Nandigram in East Midnapore.

The TMC, however, has hit back saying that Adhikari joined the BJP to evade arrest in scams and was now making false allegations against the TMC to survive.

Till June 1, West Bengal distributed around 1.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged on several occasions that the state government was not being allocated enough vaccines to undertake universal vaccination. Till now only around 12 lakh people in the age group 18 – 45 years have been vaccinated.

“Where was he when the state was facing crisis of vaccines, medicines and oxygen? I never saw his tweets at that time. He joined the BJP to evade arrest in the Sharada and Narada case and is now tweeting to survive in the BJP. Hence his tweets have no value,” said Kunal Ghosh.

Adhikari also met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar later during the day. He said that the state is yet to constitute the State Security Commission (SSC) as mandated by the Supreme Court.

“The basic essence behind the formation of the SSC is to ensure that the state government doesn’t exercise unwarranted influence or pressure on the state police. Various committees and commissions have recommended different models of the SSC. The leader of the opposition is a member in every model,” he said, while submitting a letter to the Governor.

The BJP has been alleging that the Mamata Banerjee administration has been using the state police to implicate BJP workers in false cases. They are being harassed and put behind bars.

“The BJP doesn’t have the right to make such baseless allegations against the TMC when they themselves are using central agencies against the TMC. While BJP leaders are roaming freely TMC leaders are being harassed. We have seen what the ECI did. The BJP is not being able to digest the defeat,” said Ghosh.