BJP wants more security for party workers in Kashmir Valley

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:46 IST

After the killing of five party workers in the last two months by terror groups that has stoked panic among the cadre in the Kashmir Valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit has sought more secured living spaces for senior functionaries and representatives at the panchayat and district levels.

According to a party functionary who spoke on condition of anonymity, the demand for “safe spaces” in Srinagar and other district headquarters was made to BJP president JP Nadda last week.

“There is a clear targeted killing of BJP workers; the party is working on measures that will be taken to address the concerns of the workers in the Valley. As for now they have been urged to remain cautious and avoid travelling unless it is urgent,” said a senior BJP leader in Delhi. There is intelligence input that attacks could intensify in the run up to the Independence Day, the functionary said.

After the killing of Ajay Bharti, a Congress man and the sarpanch of Lukbawan village in south Kashmir’s Larkipora area in June, five BJP workers were gunned down, these include the killing of Wasim Bari, his brother Umar Bashir and father Bashir Ahmed who were all shot outside their shop in Bandipora in July, Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday in Kulgam on Friday and party worker Abdul Hamid Najar in Budgam who succumbed to injuries on Monday. “Six others have been injured in attacks,” said a BJP functionary based in Kashmir.

The functionary said while a number of Sarpanches and block development officials have been provided accommodation away from their native districts and villages, there is a need to consider construction of safe houses at district headquarters where their families can be accommodated as well.

“When the panchayat member of the BDC visit their homes they become sitting ducks for terrorists. There is no doubt that the number of panchayat representatives runs into thousands, and providing security will be difficult; but some steps have to be taken to assure the workers who have opted to work for the development of the people,” said the functionary quoted above.

Killing of political workers in the Valley started soon after the eruption of terrorism in the former state in the last 1990s. Regional satraps, the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party claim to have lost hundreds of party workers to terror attacks over the past three decades.

Hina Bhatt, who contested the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket and is currently the vice chairperson of the Khadi Village Industries Board said political party workers on the ground are a “soft target” and their killing is used as a message to discourage others from joining the political mainstream.

“When the NC and the PDP were in power, their workers and functionaries were targeted; now it is the BJP workers who are being attacked. A lot of people in the Valley are joining the BJP, which is a setback for the terror groups,” she said.

The increase in attacks against political workers Bhatt said is also retaliation against the crackdown on terrorists in the Valley. “In the last one year so many terrorists have been killed, so this is the easiest way to demoralise those who support the government and party workers,” she said.