BJP wants probe into anti-CAA comments on IAS officer’s Facebook page

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:08 IST

The BJP’s Bhilwara district unit has warned of an agitation if police doesn’t solve the case regarding alleged anti-CAA comments last month on a Facebook account in the name of IAS officer Tina Dabi.

District unit president Laduran Teli said if the police did not solve the case soon, they would launch an agitation.

Local BJP leaders also gave a memorandum in the name of Union home minister Amit Shah to collector Rajendra Bhatt and Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar.

Teli said BJP leaders would ask their MLAs and MPs to raise the issue in the state assembly and the Parliament if no action was taken by police.

On December 17, some comments against the CAA were posted on Dabi’s Facebook page. There were protests by several organizations after which Dabi, who topped the UPSC exam in 2015, said her Facebook account had been hacked and she filed an FIR with police.

Teli said even a month after the event, police had failed to find out who was the culprit.

“Police acts immediately in such matters but even though the inflammatory comments were posted from an IAS officer’s account a month back, no action has been taken. The role of the police seems suspicious” he said.

Bhilwara SP Harendra Kumar said the case was under investigation.

“We have to get details of the person who hacked the ID from Facebook whose server is outside India. We are communicating with them. As soon as we get information, we will arrest the culprit,” he said.