BJP will come back to power with a bigger majority, says Manik Saha

AGARTALA:

Serving as Tripura president of the Bharatiya Janata Party for nearly two years, Dr Manik Saha assumed the post of chief minister last year, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb. A popular dental surgeon, Saha was elected leader of the BJP’s legislative party, despite not being a member of the assembly. Later, he won from the Town Bordowali seat, defeating Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha. Amid growing challenges for the saffron outfit in the assembly polls on February 16, he confidently predicted the BJP’s win. Edited excerpts of an interview to Priyanka Deb Barman.

You campaigned a lot for the polls. How did the people respond?

I am getting wholehearted response from people everywhere. Development is our main issue. They have seen development since our government came to power five years ago. Our poll manifesto also promised to continue loads of developmental activities for the people in the coming days. So, people will vote for us for development.

How confident are you on remaining in power for the second term?

We secured 36 seats and our ally IPFT got eight seats in the 2018 assembly polls and came to power. This time, we are coming back with bigger majority.

You have won from Town Bordowali. If you win again, what will you do for your constituency?

Development, development and development.

The Left and Congress have come together to contest the polls. Tipra Motha has emerged as a new opponent. How will your party counter the opposition?

They (CPI(M)-Congress) are spreading propaganda that poll has turned into mockery. They only can lie to people and misguide them. People will never accept them. And Tipra Motha came with Greater Tipraland demand. They even don’t know about the boundary. Sometimes, they say it will be from Assam, sometimes say Mizoram and sometimes they say Bangladesh. So, they should first come with boundary map of their demand.

In our poll manifesto, we have clearly emphasized on development of the indigenous community. We want to upgrade their socioeconomic condition. It can only happen under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the 2018 assembly polls, your alliance partner IPFT failed to win a single seat in any of the past elections.

Failure is the pillar of success. We learnt many things from our own experiences. We are learning and they are also learning.

If the BJP retains power, will the government introduce any new scheme?

Yes, of course. Why not? We can do it after consultation with cabinet ministers and the central leadership.

In the past few elections, there were allegations of not allowing voters to cast their ballots in most of the constituencies. How do you deal with it?

You have seen how elections used to be conducted in Tripura before 2018. This is the election where no violence has occurred. Peace is prevailing here. So, I appeal to all the voters to come out and cast their votes on February 16 without any fear. If any voter faces any problem on polling day, bring it to my attention and I shall surely address it.

The opposition says their prospect for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will start from Tripura assembly polls. What do you say about that?

The journey of victory for the 2024 Lok Sabha will start from Tripura, but for us and not for the opposition. Tripura model will come to the forefront. We are confident of our victory with the blessings of Maa Tripura Sundari.