‘BJP will decide who can vote and who cannot’: Petitioner Yogendra Yadav on SC verdict upholding SIR by EC

Political activist Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday reacted to the Supreme Court decision backing the Election Commission’s powers to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, saying that one of the petitioners in the matter, he was not surprised by the judgment because had been “decided long ago”. Electoral staff segregate forms of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

On Wednesday, the apex court ruled that the SIR exercise supported the constitutional requirement of free and fair elections. It also said that the steps taken by the Election Commission were lawful, proportionate, and that sufficient procedural safeguards were in place.

Litigant Yogendra Yadav on SC’s SIR verdict Yadav said the Supreme Court's decision in the matter had been predictable and claimed that the ruling BJP would decide "who can vote and who cannot".

The political activist and election analyst strongly criticised the apex court ruling. He claimed the court had shifted away from reviewing the constitutional validity of the exercise and instead "focused on grievance redressal and arbitration".

In a post on X after the verdict, Yadav said he chose not to attend the SC proceedings for the SIR case because he believed the result had become clear much earlier.

He wrote, “As a litigant in this case, and as someone who was given the honour of addressing the court, I should have been hopeful, anxious or at least curious. I was not. The case was decided long ago.

The court moved away from examining the constitutionality of SIR and effectively converted itself into a Consumer Forum, focused on grievance redressal and arbitration, rather than constitutional principles.”