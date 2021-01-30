BJP worker, associate shot at in Bihar’s Saharsa
Two traders, including a BJP activist, were shot at on Saturday morning in Saharsa, causing the JD (U) leadership, the principal opposition party, to describe the situation as symptomatic of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
BJP activist and owner of an automobile showroom, Rajkumar Singh and his associate Amir Hasan were shot at by three motorcycle-borne armed criminals at Sabaila-Tiri locality under the Baijnathpur police station.
The incident took place at about 10.30 am when Singh, a distant relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and MLA Neeraj Kumar Babloo, along with Hasan was on his way to Madhepura to open his Yamaha showroom. The criminals intercepted him and fired indiscriminately from close range. Singh received a bullet injury on his leg while Hasan was injured on his waist. Both were admitted to a private nursing home. “The cause of this murderous attack is yet to be ascertained,” said SDPO Santosh Kumar.
The police have taken a few people into custody in connection with the firing, which allegedly was due to past enmity. “Police teams have been deployed in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident,” added Kumar. The RJD was quick to call the incident as the ‘return of maha jungle raj in the state’.
“Is there any public order in the state?” questioned former RJD MLA Chandrasekhar Yadav.
