BJP announces fortnight-long ’seva’ campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lined up a slew of programmes, including a festival to mark ‘unity in diversity’, as part of its fortnight-long “seva” campaign to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday.

Addressing the media, national general secretary Arun Singh said the party will observe the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (a fortnight of service) from September 17 to October 2 across the country.

He said that during this period, the party will organise blood donation camps and free health check camps in 964 districts, tree plantation and cleanliness drives, and mount an exhibition showcasing the PM’s journey from childhood as part of the celebrations. The exhibition is scheduled to be inaugurated by party president JP Nadda.

“This exhibition on the Prime Minister’s life’s journey would showcase his spirit of selflessness and service towards the nation,” Singh said. Similar exhibitions will be inaugurated in BJP-ruled states.

When asked if the festival to mark ‘unity in diversity’ was a counter to the Congress’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh said, “Unity in diversity has always been there in India.”

“Free medical implants would be given to physically challenged people and free Covid booster doses would be administered to those who can’t go to hospitals… TB [Tuberculosis] patients would be adopted for a year, where one patient each would be adopted by a party member and their daily needs taken care of,” Singh said. This is being done in keeping with the PM’s vision of making India ‘TB free’ before 2025, he said.

Ministers and lawmakers will also travel to various constituencies to participate in various public programmes.

On Saturday, the PM is scheduled to deliver an address to the nation about the arrival of 8 cheetahs who will be flown from the Savannas in Nambia to the Kuno National Park in Seopur in Gwalior.

He will also address a conference of women self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh and students from ITIs at the first ever ‘Deekshant Samaroh’ on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

In the evening, PM Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy.