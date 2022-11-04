BJP MLA’s missing nephew found dead in car near Tunga canal

Bengaluru: Political secretary to the Karnataka chief minister and Honnalli legislator MP Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekhar’s body was found inside his car at Tunga canal near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district, police said.

Chandrashekhar, 25, had been missing since October 30 and the police had launched a manhunt to find him.

His car had fallen into the Tunga canal. Locals who spotted the car informed the police after which the local administration reached the spot.

A crane was used to remove the car in which Chandrashekhar’s body was found in a decomposed state, according to locals. Chandrasekhar’s body was shifted to Honnali taluk hospital. It is still unclear how the car fell into the canal.

A senior police officer said that police are yet to ascertain if the victim died in an accident. “The body was found between the front and back seat, the airbags in the car were deployed and the front windshield of the car was broken from the inside. The front portion of the car is damaged. Even though we suspect that the car might have crashed into the canal, we have not found any signs of the car hitting any obstructions near the canal,” said the officer who didn’t want to be named.

Chandrashekhar had gone to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, along with his friend Kiran on October 30. His car was spotted in CCTV footage installed at a petrol bunk in Shivamogga around midnight. He went missing on his way back to Honnali taluk, police said.

He is the son of contractor MP Ramesh and former zilla Panchayat president Uma. While his family members tried to call him, his phone was switched off. There were also rumours of Chandrashekhar getting kidnapped.

After he went missing, Chandrashekhar’s father had filed a missing complaint at the police station on November 1.

Meanwhile, Renukacharya had addressed the media, urging Chandrashekhar to return and asked the police in Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga to launch a search operation at the earliest.

“I won’t be at peace till I see him. I haven’t been able to sleep. I had texted him on WhatsApp, asking him to come back soon and call us. Everyone at home is worried,” Renukacharya said.

“He has a very gentle nature. He had participated in the Ganeshotsava festivities with everyone with so much happiness. We are all waiting for his return. It’s all in God’s hands now. We are hopeful he will come back,” he added.

Chandrashekhar was active in politics and was helping his uncle Renukacharya in handling the election affairs.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra who expressed his condolences said the police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

“The body and the car were found in the canal. This is all the information I have right now and we are waiting for more details,” Jnanendra said.

“The police have not raised any suspicion regarding the death so far. However, all the angles are being looked into. We will know more details once the probe is concluded. We have alerted the police everywhere and all the CCTV footage will be examined,” he added.