BJP MP raises concerns over deepfakes, calls for regulations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday expressed concerns over misuse of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to create deepfakes and urged the government to bring in regulations to check their use.

“Earlier, fake news was prevalent, but now deep fake videos and synthetic videos are posing a threat to democracy. I urge the government to come out with regulations to tackle this,” Modi said during a discussion on non-legislative matters in the Rajya Sabha.

Deepfake videos are synthetic media created using AI, which generate convincing looking fake images, videos or audios not usually discernible to someone not trained in spotting them.

The BJP MP’s concerns came amid outrage over a series of deepfake videos featuring several celebrities, including Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna, which surfaced on social media in October.

The lawmaker pointed at possible misuse of AI during the elections next year, and cited a video that initially appeared to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing garba. As the clip went viral, it emerged that the performer was a Mumbai-based businessman, a lookalike of the Prime Minister.

“Everyone (initially) thought that the PM was actually doing garba and millions spread the video… the PM had to deny this himself,” Modi said, adding: “This is promoting disinformation, and people have no way to verify it.

“Now, such applications have come where if you put a picture of a clothed person, they will suddenly appear naked despite being clothed…and these apps are especially targeting women,” he said.

A viral deepfake video of Mandanna in October sparked concerns about the misuse of AI and its potential to further gender violence online, prompting the government to remind social media platforms of obligations under the law to prohibit fake content.

Last month, the Prime Minister also expressed concerns over misuse of AI to create deepfakes and said the media can play a role in raising awareness since a large section of society does not have the wherewithal to ascertain the veracity of content.

PM Modi also stressed on the need to carry some precautionary notes about the pitfalls and dangers of AI and deepfakes.