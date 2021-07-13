Home / India News / BJP MPs to push for population control bills
The Population Regulation Bill, introduced in the Upper House in 2019, seeks to incentivise families who plan no more than two kids.(Representational Image)
BJP MPs to push for population control bills

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:25 AM IST

The need for a population control policy is likely to be raised in the monsoon session of Parliament as the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up BJP MP Rakesh Sinha’s private members’ bill on the subject and Lok Sabha BJP MP Ravi Kishen is expected to introduce one on the same issue.

The Population Regulation Bill, introduced in the Upper House in 2019, seeks to incentivise families who plan no more than two kids. According to a person familiar with the matter, the private members’ bills are taken up for discussions during the second half of the day’s proceedings on Fridays and are chosen by way of a lottery. So far, Sinha’s bill has made it to the second slot on the lottery list.

“If the House runs as per schedule, it could come up for discussion in the second week,” the person cited above said, wishing not to be named.

Several MPs, cutting across party lines, have in the past raised the issue of population control laws through private members’ bills and special mentions.

