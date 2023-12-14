BJP's Amit Malviya says security breach accused Neelam 'andolanjeevi': 'Kasab also wore...'

As the opposition turned the heat on the BJP for failing to ensure the security of the new Parliament building that such a massive breach took place on Wednesday, the BJP counterattacked and said the accused were Congress supporters. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had entry passes on the name of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. From outside Parliament Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were arrested. Vishal Sharma is the 5th suspect who was arrested from his residence in Gurugram where the perpetrators stayed before the attack. Lalit Jha -- a co-conspirator-- is on the run. Neelam Azad was detained from outside Parliament on Wednesday. Neelam and Anmol were protesting outside while Sagar and Manoranjan D were inside.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

BJP's Amit Malviya shared an old video of Neelam Azad vouching for the Congress in a protest rally and called her an 'andolanjeevi'. "She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an आंदोलनजीवी, who has been seen at several protests. Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP? Ajmal Kasab also wore a कलावा to mislead people. It is a similar ploy. Remember the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy," Amit Malviya wrote.

"Was Manoranjan active with Congress and/or SFI sponsored movements? Did he attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra? The last word on this is not out yet… But one thing is clear: the Opposition defiled Parliament on 13th Dec with a purpose," the BJP leader expressed doubt about Manoranjan D, who got the pass to enter the Lok Sabha.

Neelam Azad, the only woman in the group, is a resident of Jind and was staying in Hisar for civil service preparation. According to reports, she completed MA, M ED and MPhil and cleared the National Eligibility Test.

"..Because we are unemployed, our parents work so much, are labourers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, but no one's voices are being heard," Neelam said while she was being detained from outside Parliament. Her mother said she was worried about being unemployed even after having so many degrees.

"...She was worried about unemployment...I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die," Neelam's mother said.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain reacted to Malviya's hint and said he was desperately trying to create a new narrative, deflecting BJP MP's involvement. "Imagine if any of the people who breached Parliament's security was a Muslim. Imagine if the passes were issued by opposition MPs..." Lavanya tweeted.